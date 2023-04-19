Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 4,451 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 584,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $29,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of PFE opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $228.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

