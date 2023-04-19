Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 90 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,701,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,889,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Citigroup raised their target price on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.34.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock opened at $475.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $447.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.70. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $522.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a PE ratio of 297.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total value of $1,029,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total value of $1,029,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

