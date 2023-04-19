Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Shares Down 3.1%

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.49. 71,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 271,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Werewolf Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.
Werewolf Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76.
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.
