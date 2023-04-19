Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Shares Down 3.1%

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.49. 71,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 271,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Werewolf Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 75,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 116.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

