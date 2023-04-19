West Shore Bank (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Trading Down 5.3%

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Rating) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.05 and last traded at $26.05. 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27.

West Shore Bank Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. The company accepts deposits from the public and provides loans to individuals and companies. It provides services include, personal and business banking consists checking, savings, loans, investing, mortgages, online banking and cash management.

