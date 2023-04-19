Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS.

WAL stock opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $86.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.27.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $68,940,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after buying an additional 880,430 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,829,000 after acquiring an additional 402,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after acquiring an additional 347,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,848,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,261,000 after acquiring an additional 290,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

