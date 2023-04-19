Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Trading Up 17.9%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Rating) was up 17.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 171,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 67,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Willow Biosciences Trading Up 21.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 19.71. The stock has a market cap of C$21.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

