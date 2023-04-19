WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Shares Down 0%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) were down 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $22.76. Approximately 8,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 25,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $87.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 17.8% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 919,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after acquiring an additional 138,749 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter worth $2,699,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth $170,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.