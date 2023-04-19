WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.90

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.90 and last traded at $34.64, with a volume of 114866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $686.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.32.

Get WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5,979.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $956,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.