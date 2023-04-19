Wrapped TRON Price Reaches $0.0661 on Top Exchanges (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0661 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $6.72 billion and approximately $1.84 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.0668548 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $541,062.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

