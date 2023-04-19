WW International (NYSE:WW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,260,630 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 5,756,294 shares.The stock last traded at $9.08 and had previously closed at $8.32.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $635.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.65.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

