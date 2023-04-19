yearn.finance (YFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $278.71 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $278.71 million and $41.59 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $8,500.45 or 0.29444314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,788 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

