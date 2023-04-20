10X Capital Venture Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VCVCU) Stock Price Up 1.4%

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 4,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 83,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
10X Capital Venture Acquisition Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15.
10X Capital Venture Acquisition Company Profile
10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 10X Capital Venture Acquisition (VCVCU)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.