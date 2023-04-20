111,736 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Purchased by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 111,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $25,137,000. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Tractor Supply as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $856,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 67,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,251,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $2.54 on Thursday, hitting $249.36. 398,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.74 and its 200 day moving average is $221.88. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

