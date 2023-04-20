1,200 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.7% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 166.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 98.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $197.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

