14,352 Shares in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR) Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCTR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 526,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 56,755 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCTR opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06.

About First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

