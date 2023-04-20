145,910 Shares in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP) Acquired by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 145,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energem in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Energem in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Energem in the second quarter worth about $509,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energem during the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energem during the 1st quarter worth $956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Energem Price Performance

Shares of Energem stock remained flat at $10.55 on Thursday. 466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. Energem Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

Energem Company Profile

Energem ( NASDAQ:ENCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.

