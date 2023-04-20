180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,243 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 210,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 12.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Price Performance

Shares of RELX opened at $32.83 on Thursday. Relx Plc has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $33.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Relx Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.466 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.65) to GBX 2,860 ($35.39) in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.14) to GBX 3,100 ($38.36) in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

About Relx

(Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Further Reading

