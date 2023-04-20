180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 650.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,262,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,796 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,711,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 651.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,759,000 after buying an additional 869,614 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 966,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 611,117 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 957,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,114,000 after acquiring an additional 591,566 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $23.36 on Thursday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

