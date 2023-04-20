180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 23,995 BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 95,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter.

MYD opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $12.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

