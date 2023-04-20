180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,977,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,077,000 after purchasing an additional 497,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MP Materials by 90.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,411,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MP Materials by 56.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after buying an additional 1,729,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MP Materials by 24.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,678,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,118,000 after buying an additional 533,571 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 6.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,673,000 after buying an additional 163,400 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE:MP opened at $25.19 on Thursday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $48.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average of $29.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.28. MP Materials had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

About MP Materials

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

