180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in Incyte by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Incyte by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 458,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,475,000 after buying an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Incyte by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 8,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 20th. SVB Securities raised Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $73.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.17.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

