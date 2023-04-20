180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $330,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 681.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $185.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.89. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $207.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.5187 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.55) to GBX 3,700 ($45.79) in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.10) to GBX 2,750 ($34.03) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.40) to GBX 4,500 ($55.69) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,022.22.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.