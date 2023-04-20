180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $280,000 in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 214,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 412.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after buying an additional 42,583 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RACE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.96.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $278.63 on Thursday. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $286.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.64.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 18.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $1.9876 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

