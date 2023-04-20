180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 255 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Elastic by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elastic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,118 shares of company stock worth $1,055,917. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elastic Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

NYSE ESTC opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $93.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.