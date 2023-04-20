180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,569 Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 672.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of COPX opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.