180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after buying an additional 157,887 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.66.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

