180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,449 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in International Paper by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in International Paper during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 576.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other International Paper news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Paper Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.