180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,696 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 3,628.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,048,000 after buying an additional 16,920,997 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219,864 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the third quarter valued at $18,421,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the third quarter valued at $17,583,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,909,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna started coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

NYSE KD opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $17.21.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 25.39% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

