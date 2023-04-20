180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 248 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the third quarter worth about $27,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGG opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.36. National Grid plc has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NGG. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.97) to GBX 1,100 ($13.61) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.62) to GBX 1,070 ($13.24) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,148.75.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

