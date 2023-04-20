180 Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $69.67 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.99.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

