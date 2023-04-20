1,976 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RYU opened at $116.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.13. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $99.69 and a 1-year high of $127.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.53.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

