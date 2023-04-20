2,000 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Purchased by Luken Investment Analytics LLC

Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 415.1% during the fourth quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 80,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $705,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $63.88. 2,879,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,140,150. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.75. The stock has a market cap of $276.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.85.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

