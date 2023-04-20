206,100 Shares in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 206,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,490,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,176,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $104.29 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.45 and a 1 year high of $105.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.03.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

