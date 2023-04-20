2,300 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 29.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter valued at $54,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Chemed by 2,283.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

NYSE:CHE opened at $560.57 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $566.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total value of $1,578,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,422,463.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at $61,696,707.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $4,686,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

