2,518 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,518 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $82.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.24 and its 200 day moving average is $83.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $259,491.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $259,491.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,573 shares of company stock valued at $675,935 and sold 35,617 shares valued at $2,805,070. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.18.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

