266,300 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 266,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,597,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116,047. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

