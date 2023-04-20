28,565 Shares in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Itron as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Itron by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Itron by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 611,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,951,000 after purchasing an additional 59,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Itron by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 32,886 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Itron by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 298,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,103,000 after purchasing an additional 23,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Price Performance

Shares of ITRI opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.66. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $60.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Itron from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $50,134.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $50,134.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,820 shares in the company, valued at $600,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,365 shares of company stock valued at $572,453. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

