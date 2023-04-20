3,993 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 388.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 36,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,052,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RPV opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.30. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $90.04.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

