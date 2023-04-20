3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,293 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 55.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.70. 1,047,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438,997. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.46 and its 200-day moving average is $116.38. 3M has a 52-week low of $100.16 and a 52-week high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.77.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

