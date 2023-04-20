5,186 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Wealth Effects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $414.46. 663,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,228,254. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $404.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $451.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

