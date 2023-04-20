606 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.85.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MA opened at $372.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $359.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.23.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Read More

