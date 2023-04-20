89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Price Down 6.1%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.41 and last traded at $16.46. Approximately 507,008 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,990,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ETNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.
89bio Trading Down 5.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.76.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of 89bio
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in 89bio during the third quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 89bio (ETNB)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.