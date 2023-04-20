89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Price Down 6.1%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.41 and last traded at $16.46. Approximately 507,008 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,990,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of 89bio

In related news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $35,280.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,578 shares in the company, valued at $813,648.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael R. Hayden acquired 61,538 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $993,838.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,838.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $35,280.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,648.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,529,326 shares of company stock worth $41,016,456 and sold 36,333 shares worth $554,376. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in 89bio during the third quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.