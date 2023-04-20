915 Shares in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Acquired by Luken Investment Analytics LLC

Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Itron during the third quarter worth approximately $36,741,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Itron by 233.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after buying an additional 435,870 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the first quarter worth approximately $13,588,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Itron by 1,067.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 274,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after buying an additional 250,745 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Itron by 216.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,296,000 after buying an additional 198,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Itron from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Itron Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ITRI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.80. 45,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,637. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $60.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.44.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.90 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $81,909.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,335,303.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,365 shares of company stock valued at $572,453. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

