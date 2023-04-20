9,298 Shares in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT) Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the fourth quarter worth $409,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Stock Performance

Shares of NOCT opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.