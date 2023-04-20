Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Raised to $122.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s previous close.

ABT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.85. 912,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,262,336. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.69. The firm has a market cap of $192.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

