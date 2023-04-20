Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Raised to $122.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s previous close.
ABT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.
Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance
Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.85. 912,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,262,336. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.69. The firm has a market cap of $192.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
Featured Stories
