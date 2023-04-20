Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.39. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.30-$4.50 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. UBS Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.29.

ABT opened at $112.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.09 and a 200-day moving average of $104.69.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,954 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after buying an additional 30,218,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,893,715,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,314 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

