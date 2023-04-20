AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Reduced by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,522 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 2.8% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $32,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.32. 1,412,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947,572. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $284.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,443,783 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

