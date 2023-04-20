abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.83

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.83 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 56.20 ($0.70). abrdn Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 56.40 ($0.70), with a volume of 199,054 shares traded.

abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of £213.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.00 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94.

abrdn Property Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. abrdn Property Income Trust’s payout ratio is 1,600.00%.

abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

