Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires 2,641 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 11.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 492,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 324,726 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,496,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,954,000 after purchasing an additional 29,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.71. 284,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Featured Stories

