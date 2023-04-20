Abundance Wealth Counselors Grows Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Hologic were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,420,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,698,000 after purchasing an additional 97,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,397,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,509,579,000 after acquiring an additional 345,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,550,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,229,000 after buying an additional 73,451 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,273,000 after buying an additional 672,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.23.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.45. 211,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,336. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.53. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

